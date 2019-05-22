A Kamiah woman was treated for injuries suffered in a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 last Saturday evening, May 18.
Sandra L. Islas, 26, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood by Kooskia Ambulance.
The accident was reported at 9:39 p.m. near milepost 16 (15 miles west of Kooskia), according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report. Islas was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic southbound when it left the right side of the roadway, struck the embankment and became airborne, at which point it struck two large trees.
Islas was able to crawl out of the vehicle, exiting out the front passenger seat window, and was helped up the embankment by witnesses.
Citations are pending in the crash, according to the ICSO report, in which alcohol and marijuana are suspected factors.
Miles Towing provided wrecker services.
