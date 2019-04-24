With letters of support from the U.S. Postal Service, the McGregor Company, CHS Primeland and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics, a joint project by the Keuterville and Fenn highway districts won $1,000,000 in state transportation funding when grant awards were announced earlier this year.
The money – state tax dollars that the legislature has in recent years routed to local-level highway jurisdictions through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council – will treat nearly 32 miles of road out of the 68 miles kept up by the two districts.
In the Keuterville district, work will improve Sawmill, Salmon River, Rieman, Keuterville, Telcher Creek, Monastery, Twin House and Moughmer Point roads totaling 17.7 miles. In the Fenn district, work will improve Twin House, Fenn, Denver, Denver Cemetery and Lake roads totaling 14.2 miles.
"The roadways proposed for this project are critical commerce routes for the local agricultural community and the local jurisdictions, but for different reasons,” the districts explained in their grant application paperwork. “For example, the routes in Keuterville Highway District provide the primary access for moving timber and cattle to market, while the Fenn Highway District Routes are primarily used for wheat and canola crops, with some cattle mixed in. Currently, the roadways in Keuterville Highway District are subjected to the traffic associated with upwards of 10,000,000 board feet of timber sales annually. Fenn Highway District roadways serve thousands of acres of prime farmland and associated agricultural activities. The Lake Road on the other hand, is a primary thoroughfare used by many users of the state highway system as a cutoff route as they travel US-95 on their north/south journey through the state.”
Depending on weather, the road work might get started as early as next month, and is to be completed during this calendar year, according to the grant application paperwork the districts filed jointly last year.
