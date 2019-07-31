COTTONWOOD – Fostering Idaho is sponsoring an informational session on Friday, Aug. 9, for those interested in becoming a foster parent. The event will be held at The Habit in Cottonwood, 406 King Street.
The meeting will be a question and answer format where people can get information on how to become a foster parent and help in the community.
For information: mstinson2@ewu.edu, or 208-816-0656, Crystal Douglas, RPM (Resource Peer Mentor).
