COTTONWOOD — Two Lewiston residents were arraigned this week on felony charges related to Cottonwood storage locker burglaries committed last Sunday afternoon.
Cassandra M. Mastrup, 24, and Ethan R. Fuhs, 38, are charged with grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property, and Fuhs has a charge enhancement of persistent violator. The pair appeared before Lewis County Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on Monday afternoon, Feb. 8. A preliminary hearing date was not set as of press time.
“Community involvement,” was essential, according to Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran, in the arrest of the two suspects just a short time after the thefts were committed at Camas Prairie Mini Storage.
“We were literally eight to 10 minutes behind the vehicle,” Cochran said, with an Idaho State Police (ISP) trooper catching up to the suspect’s full-size pickup, hauling an approximate 10-foot utility trailer at Nez Perce Express at Winchester.
“Without community involvement and the community willing to say, ‘I just saw this,’” Cochran said, “we’d never have caught up with them that fast.”
Cochran was dispatched Sunday, Feb. 7, around 2 p.m. to the storage units following a nearby resident’s report of a vehicle leaving the facility at a high rate of speed. The units’ owner and residents have been watching for suspicious activity since the Tuesday prior when two storage units were burglarized.
With the theft report, ISP and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office were notified. At the facility, it was noted four units were broken into, and that new locks were put on the units. (Using this technique can hide the fact a unit has been burglarized until the owner goes to open the unit and finds the key won’t work.)
Acting on witness information, ISP located the suspect vehicle and subsequently placed Mastrup and Fuhs in custody.
Both the pickup and trailer were “totally full,” of items that were subsequently identified as taken from three of the burglarized units. (Items taken from the fourth unit were pending identification following a warrant search acquired later.) Items taken ranged from tools to household, kitchen and garden items.
This is a significant number of storage locker burglaries to have occurred in Cottonwood in a long time, according to Cochran. At this point it is unknown whether this is related to recently reported similar incidents in Riggins and Lewiston.
Also assisting in this incident were the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Frank’s Towing for vehicle recovery, and Fred’s Body Shop for their storage.
