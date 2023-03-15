Mardi Gras fundraiser photo

COTTONWOOD — Returning after a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the annual St. Mary’s Health Foundation Mardi Gras Celebration will be held Saturday, March 25.

“It was exactly three years ago, just as we were preparing for this event, that COVID-19 impacted our world, canceling our event as we prepared to face the unknown. We are so excited to host it once again,” said Lenne Bonner, CEO of St. Mary’s Health. “We are even more excited to reveal that the funds raised this year will go to a very worthy cause, a mammography truck of our own, which will enable us to offer greater access to this life-saving screening for our patients and across the region.”

