COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Fire Department (CFD) responded to a house fire called in from a neighbor. While letting their dog outside, they saw smoke coming from 610 Garrett Street around 8:43 a.m. last Wednesday morning, Feb. 23.
“The origin was under the stairs in the basement and not the wood stove,” according to CFD Chief Greg Danley, “and there were no smoke detectors.”
No one was home during the blaze. The American Red Cross was contacted for the displaced single mom and child, Danley said. Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran confirmed a representative from the Red Cross has met with the family. The home is owned by Taylor Schaeffer.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was on scene until Cochran arrived.
“I was off duty and in Lewis County when I received the call,” said Cochran.
The blaze coming from the basement breached the main floor of the single-story home built in 1960.
“We had all but four firefighters respond. We were able to keep the fire from reaching the attic,” Danley recounted.
Structure damage was due to fire, water, and firefighting activities. No further investigation as this is deemed an accidental fire with no injuries. The scene was cleared around 11:09 a.m.
CFD responded with two engines and 17 volunteer firefighters. They were assisted on scene by ICSO, CPD, the Cottonwood city maintenance crew and Avista Utilities.
