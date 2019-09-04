GREENCREEK – Test your firearm ability, compete against others and try to win specialty guns at the Out-shoot the Sheriff event, set Saturday, Sept. 21, in Greencreek.
The event is an Idaho County Republican Party fund-raising event for conservative candidates running in the 2020 elections.
The event features a raffle for a Browning BAR 300 Winchester magnum. Only 100 tickets will be sold at one for $100, three for $200, five for $300, seven for $400 or 10 for $500.
A raffle ticket purchase provides the buyer a spot in the pistol shooting competition against Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings. This is open to ages 18 and older; bring your own handgun, and no rimfire ammo. Shooting competition prize is a nickel-plated Taurus Tracker .44 magnum revolver.
Teens, ages 11 and older, can participate in the obstacle shooting course; $5 for an eight-round magazine using simunitions through a reality-based course.
Women are invited to test out handguns to find the right caliber, size and hand fit.
Also at the event will be food, other games, prizes, vendors and a live auction.
The event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AFD Training facility (318 Sonnen Road) in Greencreek, which is sponsoring the event. A $3 gate fee is charged.
For information, 208-839-2732, or visit the Red State Ambassador page on Facebook.
