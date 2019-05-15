GREENCREEK -- The whole family is invited to test their skills in the Out-Shoot the Sheriff event, set for Saturday, June 1, at Greencreek. The event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Freedom Defense training facility, 318 Sonnen Road, and is a fund-raiser for the Idaho County Republican Party. A $3 gate fee (per carload) will be charged.
The event will include a shootout competition (limited to 20 shooters, registration is $250), a teen obstacle shooting course, and free handgun testing for women. Other games and prizes, vendors, live auctions, food and refreshments will be offered.
For information: 208-839-2732.
