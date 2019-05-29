GREENCREEK – Is your aim straight and your hand steady? The whole family is invited to participate in the fun in the Out-Shoot the Sheriff event, set for Saturday, June 1, at Greencreek.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Freedom Defense training facility, 318 Sonnen Road, and is a fund-raiser for the Idaho county Republican Party. A $3 gate fee (per carload) will be charged.
The shootout competition is limited to 20 shooters, so register early. Registration is $250, and prizes are a Browning 300 Winchester mag and a Taurus Tracker 44 magnum. Register at 208-839-2732.
A teen obstacle shooting course, ages 11 and older, will use simunition handguns to work through a reality-based training course. Cost is $5 per eight-round magazine.
A special offering for women is free testing of handguns to find the right caliber and right fit and size.
The day will include other games and prizes, vendors, live auctions, food and refreshments, and a pie auction at 1 p.m.
For information: 208-839-2732.
