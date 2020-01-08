Idaho County’s first babies were all born just hours apart during Jan. 1 and 2, starting with the Troyer family who had their baby at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Aaron and Emily Troyer of Grangeville welcomed their fifth daughter, Ashley, at 12:20 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
As for babies born in Idaho County, the first baby to make an appearance was Oliver Joseph Pease-LeBlanc.
Kenneth Charles LeBlanc, Jr., and Kersie Michelle Pease of Stites, Idaho, are the parents of baby Oliver who was born Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho, at 4:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
The couple’s son weighed six pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. He joins sister, Liliana Pease, 5, and brothers, Luis Pease, 4, and Alexander Pease, 3.
“Oliver is named after a family friend who is also a deceased member of the U.S. Army,” Mom, Kersie, explained.
Grandparents are Christy O’Brien of Craigmont, Idaho, Michael Crocker of Pierce, Idaho, and Kenneth LeBlanc, St., of Ville Plathe, La.
Great-grandmother is Terri Watson of Kooskia, Idaho. Great-great-grandmother is Jeanie Roberts of Grangeville, Idaho.
Thomas Dean Case was the first baby born at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. He made his way into the world at 8:42 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with the help of Dr. Matthew Told.
Parents are Joseph Case and Chaynan Moss of Grangeville, Idaho. Thomas Dean weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long. He joins a sister, Trynity Case, 2-1/2.
Baby Thomas was due Jan. 7, but Mom, Chaynan, ended up with a c-section a few days early.
Both parents work as CNAs, and they said their baby son, Thomas Dean, is named after his grandfathers.
With a full head of black hair, his son reminds Joseph of Trynity.
“She had that same head of hair when she was born, and I’ve been told my dad had the same head of hair and so did I,” Joseph smiled at his son.
Grandparents are Gene and Sheri Mozley of Kamiah, Idaho; Stephanie Ann Herne of Oklahoma City, Okla., the late C. Dean Case, and Jason and Nicole Sharp of Portland, Ore. Great-grandparents are Kenneth and Marv Case of Elk City, Idaho, and Tom and Jeanne Moss of Wilder, Idaho.
