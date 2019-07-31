COTTONWOOD – A theatrical production, “The Black Cauldron,” will be performed Aug. 2 through 4.
The play is written by Michael, Gregory, and Veronica Hattrup based on The Prydain Chronicles by Lloyd Alexander. The play will be presented by a group of local homeschoolers.
The play will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2, 3 and 4, 6:30 p.m. each evening, and also Sunday at 1 p.m. It will be held at St. John Bosco Academy (formerly Summit), 122 Substation Road. Admission is by donation.
