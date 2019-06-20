Tayler Ott, who recently graduated from Prairie High School, finished 6th in trap shooting at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals held in Pocatello June 8-15.
Ott also competed in team roping, but did not place in the event.
SLATE CREEK – Competing year-round in sanctioned rodeos and specifically in District 3 High School and Junior High Rodeo has made 13-year-old …
In order to compete at state each participant must have competed in 10 rodeos and place in the top six in District 3 rodeo competitions in their event.
During the year, Ott also competed in tie down roping. He plans to attend Oregon Farrier School in the fall to continue his work with horses.
For 2019 State Finals results, visit the Idaho High School Rodeo Association site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.