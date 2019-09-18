COTTONWOOD – The third Annual Ranch Rodeo at Two Bar V Livestock Arena is set to go at 10 a.m. Sept. 21, with events including branding, doctoring, sorting, trailer loading and relay hide race.
Admission is free for the whole family. Contact Renee Duman, 208-507-0136, for details.
