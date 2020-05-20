COTTONWOOD - Whitewater rafting and jet boating season is here on the Lower Salmon River! To help make the most of your river adventures, the Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field Office offers a boater guide for the 112-mile segment from Vinegar Creek to the confluence of the Snake River, as well as the additional 20-mile trip along the Snake to the popular take-out at Heller Bar.
The Lower Salmon River boater guides provide tips for navigation as well as highlights key points of interest and road access along the route. Guides are available for purchase for $7, by contacting the Cottonwood Field Office at 208-962-3245 or at: blm_id_cottonwoodoffice@blm.gov. The guide is also available online at https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river. In addition to the boater guide, the website has links to georeferenced maps, information about permits, and more by navigating to the lower left hand side of the page.
All BLM access points and boat launches on the Lower Salmon River are open for use. Especially before leaving on a multi-day trip, river enthusiasts are encouraged to check with other agencies that manage launches along the river to ensure they are available for launching or take out of vessels.
Because some partner launches may be inaccessible, the Field Office anticipates a higher-than-normal demand at BLM sites. To ease congestion, users are encouraged to follow Recreate Responsibly Idaho recommendations including using boat launches at off-peak hours and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The self-permitted trip along the 112-mile Lower Salmon River is truly a memorable one. The “pool and drop” river stretches through one of the deepest canyons in North America and is rich with wildlife, history and natural splendor. Numerous white sand beaches and an endless range of whitewater rapids invite 1 to 1.15 million visitors to the river each year.
