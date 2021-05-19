COTTONWOOD — John Rehder, who has served as Prairie High School principal, will step into Forsmann’s place as Cottonwood Joint School District 242 superintendent and Prairie Elementary School principal.
PHS teacher Matt Elven will step up as PHS principal for the 2021-22 school year.
