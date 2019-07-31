COTTONWOOD -- Idaho County Fair is just around the corner, Aug. 14-17, and the fair board invites entries for the Saturday parade by going onto idahocountyfair.org to register.
The parade is set for Aug. 17, and lineup starts at 9 a.m. at The Hangout. Register by Friday the 16th. The theme this year is “Idaho Country Fair, It’s in our Nature.” Join the Idaho County Royalty, Queen Naomi Connolley, 1st Princess Clarissa Stevens, 2nd Princess Madison Adams, and the board with some kind of entry, be it car, pickup, 4-wheeler, horse, buggy, or simply walking. If you do not have a way to go online there are forms you can fill out in Cottonwood Chronicle, Idaho County Free Press, and Idaho County Fair Premium Book. Call parade chairman, Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, at her work, 208-962-5850 or on her cell at 208-507-1839.
