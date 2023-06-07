Summer Reading 2022 photo (copy)

A photo from a 2022 Summer Reading activity held at the Pioneer Park in Grangeville.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Time flies! June 21 is the first day of summer, meaning summer activities are starting up for the year. Among these are summer reading programs provided by local libraries. The libraries in the county are hosting several events for youth in the area to the 2023 theme of “All Together Now.”

The summer reading activities vary, but most of the libraries have crafts, story times, and prizes earned by spending time reading. The Kamiah and Kooskia libraries also will hold presentations from a variety of speakers throughout the summer, and the Grangeville library will be hosting a movie night for the end-of-year party.

