Time flies! June 21 is the first day of summer, meaning summer activities are starting up for the year. Among these are summer reading programs provided by local libraries. The libraries in the county are hosting several events for youth in the area to the 2023 theme of “All Together Now.”
The summer reading activities vary, but most of the libraries have crafts, story times, and prizes earned by spending time reading. The Kamiah and Kooskia libraries also will hold presentations from a variety of speakers throughout the summer, and the Grangeville library will be hosting a movie night for the end-of-year party.
Grangeville Centennial Library started registrations May 1, but you can still sign up. The activities for the library will go through June 28.
Kamiah and Kooskia libraries will be joining together for the kickoff and end-of-summer parties. The kickoff was June 5 in Kooskia, and the end-of-summer party will be in August in Kamiah. Neither the Kamiah nor Kooskia libraries have a set registration date yet.
Sign-ups for the Elk City library’s program start June 13, with the program going from June 13 to August 15.
Prairie Community Library will have a program running Tuesdays June through August, with no registration necessary.
For information about the summer reading programs, respectively, contact Grangeville Centennial Library at 208-983-0951, Kamiah Community Library at 208-935-0428, Kooskia Community Library at 208-926-4539, Prairie Community Library at 208-962-0428 or Elk City Community Library at billsuep74@gmail.com.
