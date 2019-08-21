WILD - sunflowers at Ferdinand (2).jpg
WILD - sunflowers at Ferdinand (3).jpg

The Uhlorn’s sunflower field just before Ferdinand on Crossing Road is in full bloom. Bright yellow heads all turn toward the sun and attract bees and bugs as well as humans.

