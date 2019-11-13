What do you know about Idaho County history? Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society.
1 - Name the main founder for the Grangeville Airport?
2 – What year was the Grangeville Genealogy Society organized? Where did they meet?
3 – How old is the Idaho County Free Press? Name one of the former locations of the building.
4 – Where was the Grangeville city library located prior to 1962?
5 – Where was the Midway Garage? What did the emblem above the station say?
6 – Where was the Eat Shop? Ed Jones Supply? The Smoke Shop?
7 – What did they sell at The Smoke Shop?
8 – What year did the railroad reach Grangeville?
9 – Where and what was Stuart?
10 – Where is the Poor Farm Road, and why was it called that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.