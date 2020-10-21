Teams: 1, Riener’s Grocery 217; 2t, Quality Heating & Air 205; 2t, Winchester Gun Club 205; 4, Kuther Air 203; 5, Camas Gravel 202; 6, CCFCU 201; 7, Wimer Corp. 198; 8, The Jokers 197; 9, Seeds Inc. 196; 10, Goeckners 194; 11, The Beauty & Her Beast 193; 12, Mad Bombers 191; 13, J&E Enablers 190; 14, J&E Excavation 188; 15, Central Idaho Properties 178; 16, Hibbard Trucking 169; 17, Kracker Jacks 165; 18, Shooters w/Hooters 156; 19, TerraClear 154.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.