OWENSBORO, Ken. – Brescia University recently named its fall dean’s list 2019 recipients. Students on this list completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 gpa.
Among those on the list are Theresa Wemhoff of Grangeville. She is a sophomore and graduated in 2019 from Prairie High School in Cottonwood. She is the daughter of Roger and Annette Wemhoff.
Brescia University is a Catholic, liberal arts institution founded in the Ursuline tradition of personal and social transformation through education by the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 1950.
