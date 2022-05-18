COTTONWOOD — In a letter partially read by Mayor Keith Holcomb from Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer, he thanked the Cottonwood City Council for allowing him to speak at last month’s meeting, asking them to consider an increase for dispatcher pay. Approved at the May 9 meeting, the council approved to amend the contract, changing the amount due nearly 23% from $7,128.76 to $8,760.00, effective Oct. 1, 2022.
Currently, one third of that gets paid by the St. Mary’s Health. As of Oct. 1, they will contract with the hospital directly and it will almost double the city’s expense.
Councilor Linda Nida asked, “Did we ever find out, is it going to be all the cities paying the same?” Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran replied, “Not every city could pay the same, it would bankrupt them.” Mayor Holcomb expressed this will be added to the budget workshop, which is planned for June 23.
In other news:
• Nida gave an update on the playground equipment and splash pad. She stated, “The pavilion will be turned to a 45 degree angle and everyone is happy it works with sewer and ava incline.” However, where the playground equipment was to go, there is a 6-foot drop and it can only have a 2-inch slope going from east to west, she said, meaning the zip line and swingsets can not go downhill.
“We may need to change it,” Nida said. As for the splash pad, “We are still trying to find a place for the splash pad that is level.”
There still is no clear plan for a drain. There are several options: pump the water over to Butler Street, or tie it into the existing sewer line, or a potential project that needs to be done on Elizabeth Street for a new sewer and culvert.
She went on to say, “We are going to have to get a civil engineer; however, we are still fundraising and going to have a big fundraiser in July.”
• The airport lease application from Todd and Aime McAllister generated a lot of discussion, with questions from every council member and the mayor. After reviewing the lease and seeking council from city attorney Joe Wright, the council voted to make the lease a month-to-month with prorating for 1 year. There will be more action in the future as the last amendment was done in the early 1980s. They did confirm the hangar rental is for hangars only; it’s not a storage unit, nor living quarters. There will be more details after the budget workshop on June 23.
