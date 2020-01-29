GRANGEVILLE – Looking to address future federal clean water requirements, the Grangeville City Council authorized $85,000 at its Jan. 21 meeting for an approximate five-acre land purchase adjacent to the municipal wastewater plant.
Mayor Wes Lester explained to the council the need for the land is in using the property to address temperature issues with its discharged wastewater into Three Mile Creek, which the city will have to comply with by 2038.
Federal regulations specify how wastewater is to be treated prior to discharge, not just for human health, but also to protect fish habitat. Several years ago, the city constructed a multimillion dollar treatment facility on Airport Road to meet EPA Clean Water Act requirements, including removing phosphorous.
“We’re going to have to do something,” Lester said, in meeting that pending requirement. Options currently being considered for the land include a “lazy creek,” where water flows through a meandering series of switchbacks to cool it prior to going into Three Mile; and a heat exchange system.
“This is a just a huge asset to have if anything arises,” said public works director Bob Mager. “This temperature thing is going to get us sooner or later. There are many good reasons to have it [the land], just simply for protection of the sewer plant, as well.”
Property purchase was made from owners Nathan Fugate and Bradan Fugate. Lester explained the push to purchase now was to avoid increased expenses later for the land, as the Fugates had plans to develop the property starting this spring.
Along with the $85,000 purchase cost, the city will also be paying closing costs and title insurance, all of which will come out of the city sewer fund.
