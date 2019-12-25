GRANGEVILLE – Since last year, the City of Grangeville has been planning a Main Street sidewalk renovation to extract the brick strip and replace it with concrete. The fate of those bricks has been largely undetermined, until last week when the city council authorized for their donation as part of structure construction for the proposed band pavilion at Pioneer Park.
“This makes really good sense to use these,” said public works director Bob Mager, speaking to the council at its Dec. 16 meeting, “because they want to build something that looks nice, and I think this would actually look pretty nice.”
Mager discussed a proposal brought to him by pavilion project supporter, Ted Lindsley, on the city allowing the personalized bricks to be used in the pavilion project. He explained the bricks would be used in either a wall or foundation.
“Would these be a maintenance issue for the city, like they are up on Main Street?” questioned councilor Scott Winkler.
“No, they will be used in a wall, not in a sidewalk,” Mager replied, noting he would specify that with organizers. “If they’re going to use them in the stage, they’ll have to lock them in. We can’t have them mobile because people will trip all over them.”
The bricks in question were sold as a fund-raiser during the 2000 Main Street revitalization project, a private effort to help reduce assessment costs for affected property owners. The two-foot strip extends along both sides of Main Street from Meadow to College streets. Initially, the brick trench would have included conduit for street lighting, which was changed during the project, and instead the bricks were set in sand. In the resulting two decades, sections have settled, resulting in many bricks – both personalized and many still blank -- covered in dirt and weeds, and the uneven surfaces creating a pedestrian safety concern.
In 2018, the city authorized the bricks be removed and be replaced with a colored, stenciled concrete, similar to that done at Heritage Square where the city replaced its portion several years ago. At Monday’s meeting, city administrator Tonya Kennedy said that replacement work will begin in May 2020. The city has budgeted $27,000 for the work.
Concerned about getting your brick back? Mager clarified there will be plenty of time. The process will be promoted in advance of the project that sets a period for personalized bricks to be reclaimed, and the remainder will be stored for planned use in the pavilion project.
Mayor Wes Lester said the city has been storing two pallets of personalized bricks removed during the Heritage Square work, which Mager said have since been stored in the machine shed. They said this would be a good option for their reuse
“And still be in a city structure,” Lester said, with Mager continuing, “and in a wall where they’ll be easier to see.”
