GRANGEVILLE — Driven by needs to improve efficiency and cut costs, approximately 20 Forest Service positions will be relocated from Grangeville to Slate Creek.
Staff with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests addressed the Grangeville City Council at its Monday, Dec. 6, meeting on the needs and background for its preliminary decision to consolidate the Salmon River Ranger District — based out of the agency’s facility on Airport Road — out of the Slate Creek District, located off U.S. Highway 95 south of White Bird.
“We're looking at ways, ultimately, to reduce our facility footprint, to take care of maintenance better and reduce the funding needed to maintain our facilities,” said forest supervisor Cheryl Probert.
The Nez-Clear has twice as many facilities on average of the other districts within the agency’s Region 1, “which is not surprising since we’re a big forest and the fifth largest in the nation,” she said. Based on 2018-19 figures the Nez-Clear has about $34 million in deferred maintenance, and an annual $300,000 budget to address this.
With facilities, she explained the process has gone from agency owned, then to leasing — “with the idea of putting money into the private sector and our communities,” Probert said — and now to a national emphasis getting away from high-cost leases.
In a recently completed facility master planning effort, six options were proposed with this consolidation decision being chosen, along with proposed improvements to the Slate Creek facility’s water and sewer system, as well as housing for seasonal employees. Interviewed later, forest public affairs specialist Jennifer Becar added a funding request has been made to address this work and is subject to a competitive internal process.
“At this time, we do not know when funds will be made available for these improvements,” she said, “and we cannot fully realize our consolidation at Slate Creek until these improvements are complete.”
On the Grangeville facility, “The lease is up in October [2022],” Probert said, “so time is of the essence to consolidate our footprint and ultimately reduce costs over the long run.”
Salmon River District Ranger Jeff Shinn said as part of this they looked into the potential impact relocating these jobs would have on Grangeville.
“Realistically, many people already live in Grangeville. They won’t relocate, so it will just be a longer commute for them,” he said, which should also not impact their local shopping, doctor visits and other activities in the community.”
Probert clarified this decision will not affect its fire services: The Grangeville Air Center, Interagency Dispatch Center, fire leadership, and its warehouse/yard with engines and equipment cache stationed on agency-owned property would remain.
“The Forest Service will also maintain a customer service presence in Grangeville,” Becar added.
The forest has the option to renegotiate the lease for another five years, prior to which they will implement these changes and negotiate as small facility footprint as possible.
“Space guidelines for the Forest Service have changed,” she said. “Our Kamiah supervisor’s office was built on much smaller per person footage. That’s another way we cut costs,” and the Nez-Clear is looking to so the same while it is in this transition.
Also on the decision, Shinn said this falls back on plans made in 2012 when the Salmon River and Clearwater ranger districts combined but not fully implemented.
“What we're doing here tonight,” Shinn said, “is anytime we make a decision that moves jobs around, we want to make sure we’re addressing the city.”
