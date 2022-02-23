COTTONWOOD — Seeing his retirement in the near future, public works supervisor, Roy Uhlenkott, wants to pave the way for those employees working toward acquiring certification by presenting a $1.00 per hour raise per certificate.
With four possible certifications available, there was much discussion with comments from several Cottonwood City Council members at their Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.
Councilor Lynn Guyer pointed out they would become marketable with certification, “and we don’t want to lose them to Nezperce.” “Would the city also cover the cost of the examination?” was heard by Kristine Holthaus, and councilor Debby O’Neil spoke concerns about having to rewrite the employee policy. On this last, however, city attorney Joe Wright expressed that would not be required in this case for this one employee.
Uhlenkott continued his comments about how the exams now encompass a large amount of information that is not pertinent to Cottonwood, and they now allow the employee to have the day off before the examination to study.
Further council discussions are pending to make this part of the employee policy.
Councilor Linda Nida reported she is working on funding for the Park Pavilion Project with the idea of offering naming rights from a substantial donator. She also made a splash when she proposed a splash pad. Questions about the cost, where the runoff water goes, maintenance, and time frame were all heard. One possibility is a chlorinated holding tank, which would increase equipment costs, or have the runoff water held and then used in the sprinkler system at night. There would also be a button installed; once pushed, the water would only run for the allotted time, rather than be on continuously.
In other business:
• Holthaus will have an account of the lights that will need to be replaced on the runway as every year there are some that are damaged from snow removal.
• Greg Danly was appointed Cottonwood fire chief. He had been elected by the department in January; however, with the council meeting held in February, he needed to be appointed.
• Making a payment to the city may become more convenient for residents, as the council is considering accepting debit and credit card payments. More on that at the next regular meeting, March 14, at 7 p.m.
