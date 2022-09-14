GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council is on the closing stretch of dealing with two ongoing issues it started on early this summer: on-street trailer parking and animal use within certain zones. At its Sept. 6 meeting, the council directed city attorney Adam Green to draft two proposed ordinances to review for changes and consider for possible adoption.
Two issues are looking to be resolved. One is that of on-street trailer parking (currently addressed in city code 9-2-15), resolving citizen issues with trailers due to obstruction and unsightliness, as well as city concerns with traffic flow, safety and hampering public services such as snowplowing. The second (addressed in code 10-4b-1) relates to residential zone B and industrial zone D having permitted animal uses of one cow, two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and rabbits and poultry. The city set up taking comment to address ongoing issues raised by residents with animals in town, as well as update the code to better clarify usage and enforcement.
“For the ordinance, we want it to be something simple, and work for [city] staff and that can be enforced,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy, in discussing council changes to the trailer parking ordinance, combined with suggestions from public works director Bob Mager and police chief Joe Newman.
From this, council consensus is favoring allowing trailer parking during the summer months (tentatively May 1-Oct.31), and outside of this, trailers would be removed. Council emphasized establishing a citation for violations, and also the need for traffic visibility — having parking 20 feet away from intersections — but they revised their thoughts on requiring trailers parked on streets be attached to a vehicle.
“Having it hooked up to a vehicle, that may be the only vehicle they have,” commented councilor Beryl Grant who, along with councilor Amy Farris, noted some residents don’t have vehicles to pull every trailer they may own. They opted to allow parking without the attachment. Grant also wanted to avoid micromanaging and allow residents to handle their own property. “You manage your own stuff. If the city needs to move it, the city’s going to move it. If there’s a fire, they’re going to figure how to get it out of there.”
A trailer parking exemption permit during the winter months was discussed for contractors; however, that may need to be handled in a separate ordinance.
Mayor Wes Lester advised the council if it wanted to start enforcement this year, that would depend upon an ordinance being completed and presented at the next council meeting, Sept. 19, and adopted in time for the October deadline. Otherwise, if this takes longer, the council should consider a grace period to allow residents time to find places to relocate trailers.
Moving to the animal issue, Kennedy provided options that council considered for an ordinance draft that would apply to zones B and D. Building off council’s initial thoughts of basing allowed use on property square footage, Kennedy noted language from the City of Moscow that for large livestock allowed one head per 10,000 square feet and then each additional animal for every available 5,000 square feet (not including sucklings less than three months old). For smaller livestock, again using Moscow code for guidance, allowing six chickens per real property of not less than 5,000 square feet and every 1,250 sq. ft after can have an additional chicken for a limit of 12 depending on lot size; and allowing up to 25 rabbits per real property not less than 5,000 sq. ft.
For multiple large livestock, usage would be based upon square footage required for each animal, the cumulative total of which could not exceed that of the allowed property square footage. Coops, hutches or runs would be required to be located in back or side yards and to maintain at least 10 feet from the adjacent residence. A citation would be implemented for violations, to increase with each subsequent offense.
Councilor Farris said a verbal or written warning should be given upon the first offense.
“Mistakes happen, and there are some very responsible owners in town,” she said, and for those who repeat offend, they should get hit with the $67 citation, doubling each time with each subsequent offense.
At the last public hearing on the animal issue, a resident raised concern with how 4-H animals would be affected. At the Sept. 6 meeting, Kennedy asked the council whether it wanted to consider an exception in this matter. For example, lambs shown at the Idaho County Fair in August, kids start receiving in June, and “a steer is a very long project,” she said, with kids receiving those the February or November prior.
“Unless you add 4-H animals as exempt,” she said, “as the ordinance currently reads, they need to be in zones that allow those animals.”
