Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council is on the closing stretch of dealing with two ongoing issues it started on early this summer: on-street trailer parking and animal use within certain zones. At its Sept. 6 meeting, the council directed city attorney Adam Green to draft two proposed ordinances to review for changes and consider for possible adoption.

Two issues are looking to be resolved. One is that of on-street trailer parking (currently addressed in city code 9-2-15), resolving citizen issues with trailers due to obstruction and unsightliness, as well as city concerns with traffic flow, safety and hampering public services such as snowplowing. The second (addressed in code 10-4b-1) relates to residential zone B and industrial zone D having permitted animal uses of one cow, two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and rabbits and poultry. The city set up taking comment to address ongoing issues raised by residents with animals in town, as well as update the code to better clarify usage and enforcement.

