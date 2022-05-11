GRANGEVILLE — What does Grangeville do well? What are its strengths, where is it favored positively? And where are the needs and what are the challenges? Results are in from a public survey, conducted in December 2019 and now available for review.
Avista Corp partnered with community-building expert and best-selling author of “13 Ways to Kill Your Community,” Doug Griffiths, to create a community needs assessment for rural communities in Idaho and Washington. Of the 23, results were statistically valid for only 13, due to participation dropoff from COVID. Despite the two-year time span, coordinators see the findings as still relevant and applicable for evaluating the state of the city.
“This was pre-COVID,” said Paul Kimmell with Avista, speaking during the May 2 Grangeville City Council meeting, “but we think the finds are still very valuable and relevant.”
He later continued, “This is really just a snapshot in time, to help you understand what people are saying and thinking, where the rough points are, and where are the opportunities.”
Summarizing the takeaway points, Kimmell said respondents, “love the feel of Grangeville,” in that it is a safe community where people are friendly, support each other during hardships. They like the nearby outdoor amenities, the public facilities (such as the ski course and active senior center), and its community events (such as Winter Magic park lighting and Border Days), that it is a clean town with a slower pace, and local leadership is doing what is best for the community overall.
Where respondents saw needs and challenges were in jobs and housing, in more retail and restaurants, more small business opportunities, a daycare center, and programs for kids before and after school. Housing was a theme repeated in a few of the 13 chapters where respondents answered 21 questions on a range of issues, from their perceptions of available services and what they would want to see, on community curb appeal, to the desire for and the challenges to growth and development.
“That does seem to be a challenge,” Kimmell said on housing, “but know it’s a challenge everywhere in the state. Every small community is challenged with housing that is available, that is affordable, and accessible.”
In some areas, Grangeville scored low, such as in initiatives to encourage youth to stay in the community. A few comments were on the need for career fairs that showcase local businesses, that respondents were not aware of any initiatives to retain youth, and stating education efforts focused on getting kids to college have gone away from technical education. Kimmell put it in perspective.
“Most communities, 95% that took this, youth scored poorly, so, that’s ok. That’s an opportunity in how do we address this, because this is the place to start,” he said.
In some areas, Kimmell said the issue is communicating the available services between the public and entities such as the city and school district. Respondents said community meetings are valuable, so he suggested the city set up a Saturday morning coffee event, for example, “and see what that brings.” He said the city is recognized for doing a good job, but he also asked whether city and public priorities were in alignment on projects and needs, and to that, continued communication with the public is warranted.
The council was advised to read the report, as later this summer Avista would be offering rural vitality grants to its 13 survey communities to help fund a small community project.
“Just know, Grangeville is a great community,” Kimmell said. “There are problems here like every community, but you guys are dialing into those. This survey is just an attempt to help focus on a few things. Look at them as opportunities, not as problems, and you’ll be able to fix them.”
•
In a related presentation from Avista representative Mike Tatko, the city was informed on the company’s franchise fee opportunity that would provide additional funding for the municipality.
In summary, the council has the option to pass by ordinance a franchise fee, based on power usage within the city, which would be collected by Avista and paid to the city. As it works, a 1% fee could be passed by the council, but a 2 to 3% fee would have to go before the voters for approval.
According to Tatko, based on 2021 usage of 1,912 residential and business meters within the city — governmental entities, such as school district and county, are exempted — he said the revenue from a 1% fee would be around $37,000. He clarified Avista works with the county’s GIS program that only those within city limits would be charged the fee.
“Usually when cities go this route, they try to have a specific use for this to go to,” Tatko said, “rather than into the general fund. It sits better with residents if it goes to snow removal or for streets,” for example.
Within the region, Tatko said several communities have a franchise fee: Kooskia and Kamiah both have 1%, as does Lewiston; Orofino and Moscow have 3%.
“We don’t come out and say this is a great thing, or say it’s a horrible thing,” he said. “We’re just the pass-through organization and write the check to the city.”
Mayor Wes Lester said this may be discussed as the council looks at preparing the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget, “and we’ll see where we go with it.”
