Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — It’s the middle mile project, and completion would close the loop to provide better and more reliable broadband access to the region.

Krista Baker with CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Association) updated the Grangeville City Council at its May 1 meeting on the estimated $10,820,801 project. CEDA is working with DIGB2 (District Interoperability Governance Board) — representing Clearwater, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties — and Idaho County on a grant application to fund fiber optic cable installation from Orofino to Nezperce to Grangeville.

