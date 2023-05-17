GRANGEVILLE — It’s the middle mile project, and completion would close the loop to provide better and more reliable broadband access to the region.
Krista Baker with CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Association) updated the Grangeville City Council at its May 1 meeting on the estimated $10,820,801 project. CEDA is working with DIGB2 (District Interoperability Governance Board) — representing Clearwater, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties — and Idaho County on a grant application to fund fiber optic cable installation from Orofino to Nezperce to Grangeville.
This portion would be the middle mile, connecting into the planned 198-mile IRON (Idaho Regional Optical Network) public/private broadband partnership from Grangeville to Star. The IRON project in February was awarded $20 million by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board.
“This completes the route from northern Idaho to southern Idaho,” Baker said. “What this does is provide a redundant loop. So, if a line is cut somewhere, this is a backup so we don’t lose internet.”
Baker, as well as Jerry Zumalt (coordinator for Idaho County Disaster Management, as well as DIGBY2 chair) noted this project services commercial and economic development purposes, and would improve telehealth services and all internet traffic. Area 911 service would also benefit, which currently, due to a hardline gap between northern and southern Idaho has this routed through neighboring states.
Along with updating the council on the project status and background, Baker also asked for a letter of support for the grant application, and reaffirmed the city’s $66,793 commitment.
According to CEDA figures, the application will have a 26% match commitment — $2.816 million — from public entities within the project area. These also include Idaho County, $500,000; Latah County, $1 million; Lewis County, $250,000; Nez Perce County, $1 million; and the City of Nezperce, $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.