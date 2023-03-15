GRANGEVILLE — For the past three years, the City of Grangeville has waived fees as regards the equity buy-in as an incentive to promote residential development. But with that growth essentially being a no-show in the interim, the city council last week opted not to continue extending the waiver.
“We want to build housing and we need it badly,” said councilor Scott Winkler, “and it’s been four years and it hasn’t happened. Let’s put it in perspective.”
“I say let it expire, let’s see what happens,” said councilor Beryl Grant, a consensus shared by the council that at its March 6 meeting took no action to adopt a resolution — essentially renewing it for a fourth year — to waive ERs over one to promote growth.
An ER (equivalent residence) is used to help calculate costs for water and sewer to establish the equity buy-in fees for new developments, ranging from single-family homes (one ER) to multi-unit apartments (ER assessed per the number of units). One ER is $4,083 ($1,540 for water and $2,543 for sewer).
The buy-in fees were established in 2005, applying to developments on lots with no existing water and sewer utilities, and funds raised from this are dedicated toward utility system upgrades and expansions.
Mayor Wes Lester said in the past three years, this has affected four permits: two residential that included one apartment, and two commercial builds. He added most of the permits the city issued have been for remodels that already have water, for which the equity buy-in does not apply, and the others have been for a new house that are already paying the one ER.
Putting the issue in perspective with the waiver in place presently, “Right now, the city is saying we don’t care whether you build a house or a 40-unit complex, you are the same,” Lester said. “You are not the same. It’s not the same load on the sewer plant, you’re not the same, but you’re getting the same benefit.”
Earlier in discussion, Grant asked, “Do we really think this has helped promote growth?” Both she and Lester referred to past public pressure regarding buy-in fees were too high and developers could not afford these when considering new multi-unit residential construction. “That’s why we did this. I don’t see any building going on from the people who said they had the money to do this, so is it really promoting growth?”
Laying out an option for the council, Lester said this resolution could be taken up and adopted at a later time. However, “If we’re going to keep renewing it, we should go into the ordinance and get rid of it... just have one ER and it doesn’t matter what you build.”
Public works director Bob Mager laid out the staff perspective in this issue.
“It sounds good, and do whatever you want, but I want you to have my back when I’m out in the field working with these people,” Mager said.
He and city administrator Tonya Kennedy explained there is a substantial amount of city staff time that goes into certain projects — such as for a commercial building or warehouse — to calculate the usage and justify the applicable ER fees. Mager noted an instance where the ER was accepted out in the field by the person, who then went to the city, “and threw a hissy fit, and the council caved and let’s him walk out with just one.”
“I’m not trying to be negative,” he continued. “I’m just saying that if you go that route, you have to be iron-willed, as well.”
Following discussion, unanimous council consensus was to not adopt the resolution, letting it expire March 15.
“I think we had good intentions,” Winkler said. “Back then we were trying to appeal to what people were crying about, but nothing happened in four years.”
