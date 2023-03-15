Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — For the past three years, the City of Grangeville has waived fees as regards the equity buy-in as an incentive to promote residential development. But with that growth essentially being a no-show in the interim, the city council last week opted not to continue extending the waiver.

“We want to build housing and we need it badly,” said councilor Scott Winkler, “and it’s been four years and it hasn’t happened. Let’s put it in perspective.”

