GRANGEVILLE — Plans for a proposed RV park in town move forward, with the facility opening tentatively next month, following waivers approval by the Grangeville City Council.
Developer Tim Thompson spoke by phone with the council at its July 18 meeting on his proposed three-space RV park at 907 North College Street. His hope is to open the park by Aug. 1, with the plan to offer a facility seen as needed by newcomers to the area, and to improve this north side neighborhood.
“I was born and raised in Grangeville. Grangeville is my home,” said Thompson, currently a resident of Clarkston, Wash., and retired from ownership in Thompson’s Auto Sales in Clarkston. “I am trying to establish a high-end RV park on a piece of cement established in 1975,” referencing his dad’s auto repair business established that year and operated for years afterward from that location. “I want to clean up North College Street, and I have a lot of ideas in doing that. I’m retired now, so I have the time to make that work.”
Thompson explained what led to the RV park idea came from discussions from his cousins, Jim Moody of All-Around Realty, and Joe Moody, who built homes in the area, that people coming into the community and having residences built were having a “tough time finding places for their high-end motor homes or fifth-wheels.”
He envisions a place for varying occupant durations, whether three to eight months to wait on home construction, or for snowbirds who take off for the winter. Built on a slab of concrete, the facility will have normal utility amenities, as well as WiFi. Future improvements are planned to make it an attractive offering to improve this portion of town, he said.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy explained Thompson met all criteria for the park, apart from three items: 25 feet of footage off the pavement (the park will have 20 feet), having an office/service building, and roads and walks within the park.
Thompson explained the park will sit on a flat piece of cement, so roads or sidewalks through the park aren’t necessary. On the office, his plan is to only delay construction to next year to when he can design it right. Meanwhile, he is visiting family in town on a weekly basis and so can take care of park business at these times in the interim.
Public works director Bob Mager spoke to the frontage issue, noting this proposed park is located in the middle of the block and would be far enough back so as not to infringe on the right-of-way. Otherwise, Thompson has met other requirements for spacing from property lines.
“At this moment it looks like it will work,” Mager said, noting the facility has good drainage and also access for firefighting activity.
In other council business, council denied a request made by Ed Anglesey last fall to put a stop sign on North Florence Street.
Anglesey made the request at the Nov. 1, 2021, council meeting, concerned with vehicle traffic coming off the truck route, which he perceived as exceeding allowed speed limits. He requested a stop sign to address speeds, both for public safety concerns and for wear and tear on the street.
At the July 18 meeting, Grangeville Police Chief Joe Newman reported on a traffic study done in the area, noting they recorded a total 675 vehicles, of which only 0.75% — “less than 1%,” he said — were citable for speed.
“It would take almost 10 hours for an officer to sit there and write a ticket for speeding,” he said. “There just aren’t that many citable violations going through there, which is a good thing.”
Newman said with this being a major thoroughfare between the truck route and Main Street, he recommended council not place a stop sign. Council agreed, with a motion to deny the request being unanimous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.