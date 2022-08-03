Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Plans for a proposed RV park in town move forward, with the facility opening tentatively next month, following waivers approval by the Grangeville City Council.

Developer Tim Thompson spoke by phone with the council at its July 18 meeting on his proposed three-space RV park at 907 North College Street. His hope is to open the park by Aug. 1, with the plan to offer a facility seen as needed by newcomers to the area, and to improve this north side neighborhood.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments