KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Council repealed ordinance 138, which limited the development of the “Riverview” property in east Kooskia. This decision paves the way for property owner Zechariah Hoffenreich to construct storage units along Winter Avenue between Mill Street and West Street.
“It’s the only piece of property in town with zoning,” commented city public works director Carlos Martinez at a June 8 city council discussion about the ordinance, referring to the “Riverview” property.
The ordinance, adopted on July 12, 2000, restricted the “Riverview” property to non-industrial, residential use. The decision to repeal took place at a June 21 special council meeting. This followed a discussion during the June 8 regular city council meeting concerning Hoffenreich’s plans for his property. At that time, he said, “I just saw the ordinance from 22 years ago.”
Hoffenreich explained at the June 8 meeting that “with the mini-homes,” referring to the River Run Subdivision, going in across West Street that it “makes sense to build storage units.” Hoffenreich said he wants to build 88 units in a 230’ long metal building, 18’ tall at its tallest peak. He later plans to build housing along the riverfront portion of his 5.5 acres of property. According to data on the Idaho County parcel viewer, Hoffenreich bought the property in September 2021.
Kooskia city attorney Kirk MacGregor told Hoffenreich at the June 8 meeting that “ignorance is no excuse” concerning his lack of prior knowledge of the ordinance. MacGregor told him that he should have checked with the city. MacGregor advised the mayor and council they had the option to repeal or amend the ordinance.
Neighboring property owner Tom Hendren objected to the construction of storage units.
“I don’t want to look across the street at storage units, they are not good for the view,” he said. Hendren also explained that when he considered buying the property, he learned of the restrictions and did not move forward.
“That was dealing with the past, I want to look to the future,” Councilor Danette Payton said in response.
City clerk Teresa Lytle later explained people may not be aware of building requirements in Kooskia. A sign at city hall encourages people who plan to buy, build or alter buildings within the city limits to check for city code requirements before beginning construction. These include provisions for flood hazard protection and building setbacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.