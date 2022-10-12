Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — With a draft ordinance to work from, the Grangeville City Council came back last week with concerns and further resident comment to refine this proposal on when, whether and how trailers could be parked on public streets.

An updated version will be presented at an upcoming meeting, which looks to address both leniency in parking, as well as extending the prohibition year-round.

