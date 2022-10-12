GRANGEVILLE — With a draft ordinance to work from, the Grangeville City Council came back last week with concerns and further resident comment to refine this proposal on when, whether and how trailers could be parked on public streets.
An updated version will be presented at an upcoming meeting, which looks to address both leniency in parking, as well as extending the prohibition year-round.
Work started early this summer on revising city code regarding on-street parking of trailers, with a proposed ordinance being reviewed last month. At that point, the proposal would limit trailers (including utility, recreational and commercial) from street parking between Nov. 1 to April 30, with an exception by issued permit for those used in construction service. Apart from those months, trailer parking would be open from May 1 – Oct 31. The new rule also sets violation as an infraction, which has a $67 fine.
But only curtailing winter parking — primarily to allow for city snowplows to work unobstructed and safely — isn’t enough for some residents.
“People think this is too lenient,” said councilor Scott Winkler, from feedback he has received since the draft ordinance was reported on in the Free Press Sept. 28 issue. “They say we’ve already got an issue the rest of the year, and this is opening the door,” to encouraging more on-street trailer parking that is already going on presently.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy and Mayor Wes Lester addressed an issue raised in last month’s meeting on what about those people who park trailers on the street to load or unload, or recreationists — both locally and passing through — who, for example, may stop at a restaurant and park on the street. In these instances, these activities are illegal according to the proposed ordinance.
“I know we have discretion,” Kennedy said, in case-by-case handling by police officers, “but I was wondering how to figure out a way to fix it to address the concerns that were brought up.”
As council worked over these and related issues, city attorney Adam Green advised, “As you’re working through these, dial in the parts that you like, and the parts that need changing. This will help narrow the focus and the scope of what you’re looking at.”
In discussing time limits, council moved into a tangent on how to best accommodate snow removal as a part of the ordinance, such as whether to have shortened or no discretionary grace period for parking in winter, or to include language that trailers could be moved at the discretion of the public works director.
“Don’t complicate it,” said public works director Bob Mager, in response. “The more you complicate it, the harder it is to police,” he said, adding his department has good compliance currently with residents moving vehicles and trailers off streets to allow for city work, whether snowplowing or road projects. Green later expanded on this, noting the city has that power and “everyone has accepted the authority of the city and fire department in those kinds of emergency situations.”
From discussion, Kennedy will be revising the draft to address issues raised by councilors that will be up for review at the Oct. 17 meeting.
Other council business:
• Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman presented on Operation Green Light, a national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness of the challenges to them to access available resources through the county, state and federal levels.
“The idea behind it is to show support and encouragement for our veterans, who are the fabric of our community, especially rural communities,” said Ackerman, who is also a NACo board member, “as they come back and serve in assorted roles and positions in our communities.”
As a statement of support during the week around Veterans Day, Nov 7-13, people are being encouraged to light up residences, businesses and public buildings with green lights. Ackerman said she has some “spectacular plans for the courthouse.”
“This initiative is being adopted throughout the state,” she said, “and almost every county clerk has taken it to their communities, as well.”
