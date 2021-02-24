GRANGEVILLE — Plans are finalized for municipal water and sewer infrastructure improvements, and last week the Grangeville City Council took the next step by scheduling bond elections for this fall.
Tentatively up for the Nov. 2 election will be a $4.4 million water bond and a $3 million sewer bond. Funds will go toward improvements developed as part of master plans adopted in 2019 for water and last Monday, Feb. 16, for sewer.
“The public is going to want to know how much this is going to raise their bills,” said Mayor Wes Lester, addressing project engineer David Watkins, J-U-B Engineers, Inc., during an audio conference at the Monday meeting. “To try to bond for all of it, and then we may get $500,000 in block grants, and all of a sudden the payment will be less. I don’t want to ask for more than what we need, because this is going to be tough.”
Watkins said he would arrange meetings with funding sources that should help the city in its planning prior to setting those amounts. One problem is block grant applications may be lined up with the November elections, which could complicate making adjustments. However, meeting with these entities would help in planning bond amounts, such as how much in grants the city could expect in comparison with loans.
Could this be postponed? That issue was generally discussed by the council earlier this month, concerned with the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Lester raised that question to Watkins, noting that he recalled such a delay could increase project costs by 3 percent.
“That’s about right,” Watkins said, saying that even before COVID, construction costs generally increase 2 to 3 percent each year. The other problem in delays is the longer it takes the city to complete sewer system improvements with infiltration and inflow (I/I), the city also gets closer to having to finish its wastewater plan. If there are no changes in inflow, Watkins said the case to DEQ to size wastewater plant improvements to projected lower flows “becomes a lot harder.”
At its meeting last week, the council adopted the sewer master plan, a 20-year road map outlining planned improvements and funding options. In summary, the plan calls for upsizing approximately 3,950 linear feet of trunk line, and reducing I/I by 50 percent. I/I problems come from pipes that are broken or have faulty seals, and are cross-connected with storm drains. Part of the plan proposes work to reduce I/I by 50 percent in 10 years, which in doing so demonstrates to DEQ the city’s progress, so as to avoid mandated oversized improvements at the wastewater plant at renewal time for its discharge permit for Three Mile Creek.
In 2019, council approved the 20-year water plan to construct a new well and water storage tank. As part of this, money raised in the initial 10 years would cash fund water infrastructure improvements — including new pipe to improve pressure for fire protection, and address deteriorated sections — for that next decade.
•
Work on both plans started in 2018. Funding options for both will include not just bonds and seeking block grants and loans, but, as well, it will involve rate increases for consumers on the system. As reported in 2019, the water project portion would implement an annual 4.88 percent rate increase for the first 12 years of the 20-year plan.
One aspect of this addressed early in public comment in 2018 was the equity buy-in fees, charged to new developments that do not have existing services, with those monies to go toward system improvements. Watkins told the council the latest audit of the city’s sewer system calculated those costs have gone down slightly, from $2,860 to $2,543.
“As the worth of your system changes, so the calculation changes,” he said. Watkins continued that it is up to the council on whether it wants to adjust those for the next fiscal year or earlier. He added, “It seems like a good idea at the end of the fiscal year, if you are modifying rates to also look at the buy-in fees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.