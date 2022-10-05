Unofficial 2021 Grangeville map image

“What zone do I live in?” An overview of City of Grangeville zones is presented on this unofficial 2021 map.

Red – Zone A; Blue – Zone B; Green – Industrial; Yellow - Commercial

 Contributed graphic / City of Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE — Addressing a citizen request brought earlier this summer, the Grangeville City Council declined to take action on a petition to allow chickens and rabbits in all municipal zones.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people in zone A since this has come up,” said councilor Scott Winkler. “A lot of people choose to live in zone A because there’s a restriction on animals in zone A.” He said residents moved into town and bought property in zone A thinking they would be protected from such animal uses. “To change that now would be infringing on their rights. They’ve lived there 20, 30, 40, 50 years, and now there are chickens on every side of them. I’ve had an unfavorable response from people on changing that, at large.”

