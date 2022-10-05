GRANGEVILLE — Addressing a citizen request brought earlier this summer, the Grangeville City Council declined to take action on a petition to allow chickens and rabbits in all municipal zones.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people in zone A since this has come up,” said councilor Scott Winkler. “A lot of people choose to live in zone A because there’s a restriction on animals in zone A.” He said residents moved into town and bought property in zone A thinking they would be protected from such animal uses. “To change that now would be infringing on their rights. They’ve lived there 20, 30, 40, 50 years, and now there are chickens on every side of them. I’ve had an unfavorable response from people on changing that, at large.”
Council visited the petition at its Sept. 19 meeting, which was first brought before them on Aug. 15 by resident Ashley Szudajski. Earlier this summer, she started a petition effort to allow chickens and rabbits in residential zone A and commercial zone C. Currently, that usage is only permitted in residential zone B. In her presentation last month, Szudajski noted such usage is allowed in communities and cities within Idaho, and her intent was to allow this for her and other families to stretch food budgets with home production.
At the meeting, council consensus was to leave the animal use restrictions in place, primarily to protect those residents from the potential nuisance — including noise and failure to keep chickens confined to the property — from such usage, examples for which they noted in their direct experiences, as well as those relayed to them by community members. Sole dissent was from councilor Dylan Canaday who questioned whether this usage could be extended but coupled with tighter regulation on this in zone A.
No action was taken on the petition. However, councilors Winkler and Beryl Grant did add residents in zones A and C have the option to pursue a conditional use permit through the city, if they want to conduct such usage on their properties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.