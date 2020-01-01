GRANGEVILLE – With water system improvement plans set in place last summer, the city now turns its focus to the municipal sewer infrastructure.
Representatives with JUB Engineering will be at the Monday, Jan. 6, Grangeville City Council meeting presenting findings of a citywide sewer system study conducted earlier this year. The public is invited to attend the presentation, which will be first addressed topic at the meeting starting at 6 p.m. at city hall.
No action will be taken at this time, according to city administrator Tonya Kennedy. This will be the first presentation on the current state of the sewer system to the council.
“The study was conducted during 2019,” Kennedy said, “to see where our problem areas are and map those out.” Using this information, the city can prioritize the work and consider recommendations for implementing it.
This will follow the same process recently completed with JUB on the water system.
Last July, the council approved a funding plan, to be implemented during a 20-year period, for constructing a new well and water storage tank, along with infrastructure improvements to address antiquated and/or deteriorated sections, as well as improve city fire protection.
Council consensus during this process was to determine needs for both water and sewer improvements, and then present the complete need and its costs before the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.