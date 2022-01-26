KOOSKIA — There are new and returning faces for the Kooskia City Council this year.
At last Wednesday’s Jan. 12 meeting, Kooskia Mayor Don Coffman swore in councilors Dannette Payton (re-elected) and Tina Ulmer. The pair was elected to four-year terms in the Nov. 2 elections. During the meeting, outgoing councilor Doreen Ash was recognized by the council for her service to the city. She received a certificate and a silver eagle coin.
As an informational item for the council, city clerk Teresa Lytle commented on the Census 2020 report for Kooskia. Unlike the norm, she did not receive official word on the city population count following this census, and her inquiry with the agency found the city at 514.
“That is down significantly from 607 from 10 years ago,” she said, and a 664 total the city was reported at last year.
According to Lytle’s inquiry with the U.S. Census Bureau, Kooskia’s decennial counts have been decreasing within the last three decades, with 793 reported in 2000.
The issue for the city here is the 2020 census numbers will be used to determine the fiscal year 2022 revenue sharing they and other cities receive from sales taxes, as well as from the Highway Trust Fund generated from taxes on fuel.
“So, there is already a drop in our first-quarter revenue,” she said, noting the city will see funding declines from such revenue sources that use city population as a factor in determining the municipality’s share. No projections are yet available but she roughly estimated a few thousand dollars.
Lytle said there is a process to dispute the count and request a new one, but this is a long process, and in a discussion with city public works director, Carlos Martinez, an informal count of the city came generally in line with the 514 census number. However, she added, this is not a fixed number, and that the Census Bureau does review the population number for adjustment in the 10 years between counts.
“This is kind of a trend of our city,” she said, transitioning from family homes to retirees. “Even though every home does seem to be occupied, they are occupied with less people.”
In a separate business item, Coffman noted his thanks to Martinez and Tim Sokolowski in public works for the extra efforts in dealing with this year’s snowload.
“They’ve worked really hard,” he said, “with wet snow, and a lot of it. If you see them, thank them for their work. I can’t remember getting this much snow for a long time.”
