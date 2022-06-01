Eight counties, Idaho County among them, were the first to undergo the state’s first post-primary election audit last week.
Counties were chosen by random ball draw by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office weighted proportionally to their population, after which precincts from within those counties were selected. The audit is conducted to check that the equipment and procedures used to count votes during the primary election worked properly and yielded the correct outcome.
“We were the very first ball drawn,” said Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman, with the next random drawing for the precincts to be audited. Ackerman explained their target was 2,100 votes, so they kept drawing until they got beyond 2,400. Thirteen precincts were chosen: Cottonwood 2, Fenn, Greencreek, Grangeville 2-4, Kamiah, Keuterville, Slate Creek 1-2, Stites, White Bird and Absentee. Ackerman met with Idaho County Undersheriff Brian Hewson, who collected the ballot boxes to be audited, and secured these in advance of the SOS auditing team.
Preliminary results released last Thursday, May 26, were on 1,642 ballots from 12 election day precincts and 754 ballots from all absentee and early voting ballots; all of these were on the secretary of state race. Of all ballots reviewed, preliminary findings showed seven (plus 6, minus 1) variations from the canvassed count. Secondary review attributed four ballots to variations in adjudication in the early/absentee precinct between human audit counter and machine tabulation due to lightly marked ballots. Two additional ballots were precinct-counted undervotes due to light mark or selection marked out of the designated oval box. One extra vote had been recorded in a hand count precinct (human error).
Breaking down the details: plus one on Moon (absentee, light mark), plus three on McGrane (absentee, light mark), plus one on Souza (precinct, out of box mark yield undervote), plus one on Moon (precinct, light mark yields undervote), and minus one on McGrane (overcounted, hand count). The net count difference was minus one, and margin of error was minus 0.042%. The secretary of state office will issue secondary observations regarding processes in a follow-up report.
•
Last week’s audit is the result of Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by Governor Brad Little this past session, which created a post-election audit after each primary and general election.
“Idaho had been looking at putting together a statutory post-election audit process since the conversation first started in 2017,” said Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state. For Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, “coming into office, he knew Idaho had a high degree of integrity and a high degree of accuracy,” Houck continued, in which a post-election audit would enforce those facts. He added this audit was not a response to the national discussion going on, “as there was already a high degree of integrity in how Idaho’s county clerks operated.”
Initially, five field teams went out last week, each with a SOS staffer and one representative each from the Democrat and Republican parties, proffered by those state political organizations.
Houck emphasized a distinction with the post-election audit.
“This is not a recount,” he said. “A recount is an official process authorized and run by the secretary of state that has an outcome that can change an election.” In this process, they don’t have the authority under state statute to change an election, rather, where a count differs they would suggest the need to look at a different process. If they were to find a significant procedural error they were unable to reproduce the results from election night, they would inform the candidates in that race if they wanted to ask for a recount.
Ackerman said she was glad the county was to undergo the audit, as it addresses the criticism and pushback her office has received on using a voting tabulation machine. She was pleased that the absentee precinct was one of those randomly chosen for the audit, as it was exclusively done on the machine.
“They are doing a hand count, so they have the ability to check those numbers between the machine and what a hand count would have come up with,” she said.
The audit also addresses another concern, according to Ackerman.
“The main question or criticism is those ballots are put away and never looked at again,” she said. “A concern is a hand count should be done automatically to verify the results; that’s not the way the law is set up. The audit is a mechanism that allows that to happen in at least one race to verify the results.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.