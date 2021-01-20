The 2020 Census is over, and getting those numbers — specifically at the local level — took more work this go-round than 10 years prior.
According to updated numbers released earlier last year by the U.S. Census Bureau, 99.98 percent of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 Census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.
In Idaho, 69.3 percent were self responses, and the rest — 30.6 percent —were counted through the bureau’s nonresponse followup operation. Self response was higher than the 67.1 percent reported in the 2010 Census.
However, self response was less enthusiastic at the county level.
Final numbers for Idaho County show a 52.5 percent self-response rate (of which 28.5 percent was conducted online). For comparison, the county’s 2010 Census self-response rate was 61.9 percent.
For Lewis County, the 2020 Census self-response rate was 44.1 percent (29.4 conducted online), as compared with 66 percent in 2010.
The Nez Perce Tribal Reservation self-response rate was 49.8 percent (22.1 percent online), compared with 68.3 percent in 2010.
How do area cities rank as compared statewide?
Grangeville ranked 41st with a 70.5 percent self response, followed by Cottonwood at 91 (58.7 percent), White Bird at 121 (52.5 percent), Riggins at 160 (43.8 percent), Kamiah at 164 (43 percent), Ferdinand at 166 (42 percent), Kooskia at 187 (27.1 percent) and Stites at 196 (second to last at 14.5 percent).
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to conduct an official count of everyone living in the country every 10 years. The population figures provided by the 10-year census are used to redistrict or redraw political boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts, to ensure that they have balanced populations. They also influence the distribution of roughly $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.
