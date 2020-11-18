Did you get a vehicle registration renewal in the notice from the state? Confused on where to send the payment, to whom ... and perhaps thinking this was a scam?
Readers contacting the Free Press have expressed such, and the good news is it is legitimate. The problems here are a result of ongoing issues with new software implemented Oct. 13 by the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.
“There have been several bugs that have needed fixed,” said Idaho County assessor James Zehner. “They sent out renewal notices, as they always do, but they left some things out, mainly the mailing address and also they had the payee wrong.”
Filling in that missing information here: Idaho County Assessor’s Office, 320 W Main Rm. 1, Grangeville ID 83530; make checks payable to the Idaho County Assessor’s Office.
“They also had an error on the renewals of all the RVs, including campers, motorhomes, tent trailers, etc.,” Zehner said. “They did not have the correct value for those, and they are going to re-issue those with the correct amounts.”
Due to the new software program and the time it takes to process each transaction, the county assessor’s office has set temporary hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and closed on Thursday’s until further notice. This is in order to process all of the titles and registrations that haven’t been able to be processed during normal work hours.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), in mid-October, ITD implemented the fourth and largest phase of the state’s DMV modernization project, moving the vehicle registration and titling system from a 1980s mainframe to an updated computer program. Eight million records were integrated into a one-person, one-record system, linking each Idahoan’s registration and title information with their license.
According to ITD, the new system has temporarily slowed vehicle registration and title processing, and ITD is working to speed up transaction times.
Idahoans are also encouraged to renew their registration online or by mail. DMV online services, including driver’s license and registration renewal, are available 24/7 at dmv.idaho.gov.
In Idaho County, the DMV office is located in the basement of the courthouse in Grangeville. Hours are Monday through Wednesday, (closed Thursday) and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., until further notice. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a limited number of people are allowed in the office at one time, so staff advise patrons may at times experience significant delays.
