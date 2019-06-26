During a series of presentations by Idaho County department heads that marked the start of the local government’s budget season last Tuesday, June 21, Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei told the board he’d like the county to consider “renovating or making a lot nicer the pilots lounge” at the county airport.
Airport manager Mike Cook told the board the lounge does not belong to the county.
“It’s Burlingame’s and under lease,” Cook said. “I’m sure we could do what we wanted, but I’m a little reluctant to ask for dollars to put into somebody else’s structure.”
“Maybe we should have our own structure,” Frei said.
“OK,” Cook said. “I need to revise a couple things,” referring to the budget he had presented, drawing a laugh in the room and some crosstalk.
“It’s one thing Idaho County has going for it, the airport,” Frei said. “It’s where high-end people first experience Grangeville.”
“Let’s look at some options to better it,” Cook said. “Like I say, we don’t own it.”
“Well, let’s put another $5,000 in capital-other,” Frei said, “just in case we do it.”
After some more discussion, the board penciled it in the airport’s capital-infrastructure line.
Discussions about completed projects – such as the renovation of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue building – and about the local government’s needs for next year’s budget – began at 9 a.m. and involved more than two hours of similar back-and-forth.
The presentation of perhaps most consequence in terms of county tax dollars was made by former Canyon County commissioner Todd Lakey and Tim Marks on behalf of Gem Plan – under which 21 counties across Idaho pool health insurance of their combined 2,500 employees. Gem Plan insurance would be no different than the county’s current insurance, Lakey explained, as Blue Cross administers the plans of all the counties in the pool.
Idaho County saved roughly $100,000 by switching to Blue Cross last year. This year, the county faces a 5.9 percent increase (amounting to $68,000) for employee health insurance, county agent Josh Lustig told the board during the afternoon June 18.
That morning, Lakey had told commissioners Gem Plan has kept increases to 5 percent or less during the past nine years, so that afternoon, commissioners Frei and Denis Duman concurred for the county to get a quote from Gem Plan.
The county’s budget process will continue into late July and result in the firm numbers the Free Press publishes in the legal notices each August. After publication, the commission will hold a formal hearing to finalize it in September. The new fiscal year will begin Oct. 1.
