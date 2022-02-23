Secure Rural Schools (SRS) payments provide significant funding for public services in rural areas where federal lands comprise the majority of holdings. Emphasizing their importance locally, as well as advocating for changes being proposed to improve the program, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt testified before a U.S. House subcommittee earlier this month.
At issue is House Resolution 6435, which according to the text would provide for the application of certain provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 for fiscal year 2021. Brandt spoke in a video presentation on Feb. 3, on behalf of the National Association of Counties (NAC) to the House Natural Resources Subcommittee.
He said the current reauthorization changes how counties previously divided SRS funding. As the appropriations are currently set, it would require counties to split funds with 80 percent going to Title I programs — which go toward schools and road districts — and 20 percent going to Title II federal land projects. He said the current reauthorization would not allow counties to divert some of their funds for Title III county projects, such as wildland fire mitigation and search and rescue efforts.
Speaking on HR-6435, “This legislative fix is of great importance to Idaho County and all national forest counties,” Brandt said. “Idaho County received $6.4 million in SRS last year. We chose to set aside 7 percent, or about $450,000 to Title III. The loss of Title III funds will force us to forgo our fire mitigation program and shift the cost to local taxpayers for law enforcement and search and rescue operations on federal lands.”
Brandt briefed the subcommittee on Idaho County’s small population, around 17,000, but the largest county in the state at 5.5 million acres.
“Federal agencies manage approximately 4.5 million acres within our county with 2.2 million acres locked up in wilderness,” he said. “Since the advent of our federal lands system, counties with significant portions of untaxable public lands have struggled to make up revenue shortfalls, especially over the past 30 years as federal regulations drastically reduced timber harvests within the National Forest System.”
SRS was set up in 2000 to provide consistent payments to more than 700 counties in 41 states and Puerto Rico, in response to drastic timber production off federal lands in the 1990s. He explained while this was to be a temporary program until timber production increased, instead, there has been a consistent decline in timber harvests, with SRS being reauthorized every few years.
“While counties would prefer to rely on more timber production and federal timber harvest receipts,” Brandt said, “we realize that SRS must be a part of the equation until industry returns to our areas.”
A second issue Brant noted within the current extension, and which HR-6435 looks to resolve is all counties in the program would receive SRS payments, not allowing the option — which has previously been offered — to instead receive 25 percent federal timber harvest payments.
“... all national forest counties would still have to take SRS,” he said, “even when we can get more money through federal timber harvest receipts.”
Brandt said the NAC appreciates the efforts of the subcommittee “bipartisan leaders in both chambers and the administration to secure three additional years of SRS through FY 2023 in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) with funding increased to FY 2017 levels.”
As of press time, no action has been taken regarding HR-6435.
