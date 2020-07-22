A federal program proposes up to $200 million in property tax relief for Idaho residents this year. Idaho County has opted in to participate, seeking to leverage on approximately $2.4 million in qualifying payroll costs; however, residents will have to wait and see how the details shake out before anticipating a break from the tax man in 2020.
“There’s a lot of rocks to turn over with this before we’ll know for sure,” said Skip Brandt, chair, Idaho County Commission.
Last Friday, July 17, was the deadline for cities and counties to opt into the program that leverages federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries and gives cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers. Allocation of the $200 million was approved in June by the Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee (CFAC).
According to the CFAC, the forecasted impact is a 10 to 20 percent reduction in property tax bills for this year, for those within participating jurisdictions.
“I’m pleased by the strong response from cities and counties opting in,” said Governor Brad Little, in a statement released last Friday, July 17.
Apart from Idaho County, the City of Grangeville was the sole public entity from within the area to send a letter of intent to participate.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges,” Little said. “I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets.”
On the program, Brandt said the real dynamic is yet to come, and the county’s letter of intent – “It’s just that. It doesn’t lock us in,” -- will allow it to participate at its discretion.
“We’re taking the approach that we can’t let that money sit on the table and let someone else run off with it,” he said. “We’ll play ball as much as we can.”
A July 14 letter of intent from the Idaho County Commission listed a total $2,456,819 total estimated payroll costs, from March 1 through Dec. 30 of this year. Of this, the largest portion, $2,188,967, is from county sheriff and staff, including detention. Following is probation, $128,298; Public Health District, $85,391; Emergency Management, $32,089; and county coroner, $22,074. The commission letter requested the governor provide an estimated payroll allocation available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“Ideally, the governor has a great idea, throwing this out here,” Brandt said, “but the devil’s in the details, and we don’t have those details yet.”
Brandt said a concern by some cities and counties is the state proposal may not be in line as far as the federal regulations concerning the qualifying rules and dispersal restrictions of these funds.
“The difficulty is some of the language says any emergency services period, and other language suggests it has to be directly related to COVID,” he said. “And that’s the real question: What can we declare?”
In the county’s letter, it jumped in for all it could, he said, but how much it may receive is an unknown, of which a factor is the number of participants and the payroll amounts each is putting up. The governor’s office has sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury to clarify details on what is and isn’t allowed, he said.
Another program aspect under question is its directive that funds be used for property tax relief and not “backfilling local government budgets.” Brandt said Bonner county has filed suit against the state, saying the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act does not give the government that ability.
“If Bonner County is right, then the government can’t restrict the use of this money, like they’re trying to do,” he said.
If this goes through as planned, Brandt envisioned the process could be as basic as receiving a check and deducting that from next year’s taxes, like a reverse levy.
“Now, how that will actually transpire, I don’t know,” he said. “We haven’t done this before.”
“We can’t say no to this,” Brandt said. “Anything we can get for the taxpayers, period.”
