Under pressure from the state, the Idaho County Commission will move to comply with the state land use planning law, Idaho County Commission chairman Skip Brandt told the Free Press Friday, May 24 – and the current commission won’t be delegating the task to a separate planning and zoning commission.
Commissioners Skip Brandt, Mark Frei and Denis Duman decided Tuesday, May 21, to have a comprehensive plan drawn up by attorneys rather than a P&Z panel, which was disbanded amid disagreement in 1986.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office sent the county a letter last month directing the county to comply with the planning and zoning law, which the legislature approved in 1975, which can be read in full in Title 67, Chapter 65 in Idaho Code, at legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/title67/t67ch65.
A close reading of the law, Brandt suggested, points to a possibility that the county can comply with the law without muddying private property rights.
“It’s interesting that the legislature wrote it the way they did, because Idaho Code sets it up to where a county shall have a comprehensive plan,” he explained. “Then it lays out that a governing board – us – can appoint a planning and zoning commission, and that commission is to follow all these guidelines and analysis that those commissions would have to follow. But if we, the governing board, do it, it specifically says ‘If a governing board chooses to exercise the powers required and authorized by this chapter it need not follow the procedural requirement established hereby solely for planning and zoning commissions.’ So it basically says that if the board of county commissioners decides ‘we’re going to develop the plan instead of a planning and zoning commission’ we need not follow any guidelines, any procedures. I was shocked when I sat down and really read that thoroughly.”
“So, that allows us to put in a pretty simple plan,” he summed up.
Asked if he has insight into the Attorney General’s reading, Brandt said he doesn’t know if there would be a difference of interpretations – and doesn’t care.
“We’ve asked our prosecutor and our civil attorney,” he said. “They’ve advised us that we are reading this right. So once we put a plan in place, if the AG doesn’t like it, then it’s an issue of the county – not just individual commissioners.”
In an April 24 letter to county attorney Kirk MacGregor, the AG’s office indicated it would bring “omission of public duty” charges against the county commissioners, individually, if the commissioners don’t commence “action…within 60 days…toward the adoption of a comprehensive plan and a zoning ordinance pursuant to such plan.”
MacGregor informed the AG’s office May 22 that the commissioners have requested their legal counsel begin work on the comprehensive plan by developing the initial stages of the plan, which focuses on property rights. The commissioners have calendared June 4 and June 18 to discuss “the initial draft developed by legal counsel and to discuss the comprehensive plan in general,” MacGregor told AG criminal division chief Paul Panther, who had inquired May 15 regarding the county’s response to his April 24 letter.
Public records show Panther first reached out to the county in May 2018; last week, the AG’s office told the Free Press Panther’s letter last month “stems from a constituent complaint filed with the Office of the Attorney General in 2018.”
The complaint itself is not subject to disclosure under Idaho’s Sunshine Law, as it is still under investigation, the AG’s office told the Free Press Friday.
So, as of May 25, it remains unclear whether the complaint at the heart of the investigation alleged merely that the county has not complied with a politically unpopular state law, or if it alleged damaging consequences followed from the local government’s inaction.
