National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists are forecasting a significant rain event to hit Idaho County by week’s end, increasing the potential for rock and mud slides.
Information released Tuesday morning, April 16, by the NWS office in Missoula stated a very moist atmospheric setup will bring a 24-hour period of moderate to heavy rainfall to North Central Idaho, specifically Idaho and Clearwater counties. Between 0.50" to 1.00" of rain will be possible across both counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning (with periods of lighter rainfall book-ending this time frame).
The heaviest rain is expected Friday afternoon and evening. The highest amounts are likely across Idaho County, with between 0.80" and 1.00" of rain possible.
According to NWS, given how saturated the ground is, additional rain on Friday and Saturday could exacerbate rockfall and mudslide issues, and could increase flow on smaller streams and creeks, causing them to rise out of their banks.
NWS noted there has been some timing issues with this particular weather system, which has led to lower confidence in trying to time the heaviest precipitation and where it will fall.
