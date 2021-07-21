Among the activities curtailed during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic year was criminal, as statistics released from the state’s annual Crime in Idaho report show. For Idaho County, criminal offenses were at a five-year low last year, which also showed a nearly 17 percent decrease in crime from 2019.
The annual report, released by the Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification, is a synopsis of statewide crime statistics gathered from law enforcement agencies across Idaho.
For Idaho County total (including statistics from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, and Grangeville and Cottonwood police departments) in 2020, a total 370 offenses were reported, which is down 16.67 percent from the year prior.
Drug-related offenses were the most reported with 65 drug equipment violations and 64 drug/narcotic violations. Simple (or misdemeanor) assault was the third highest offense, with 54 reported, followed by larceny/theft (52) and destruction of property (45).
Other notable offenses included aggravated assault (19), and burglary/breaking and entering (18).
Of 2020’s total offenses, 240 (64.86 percent) were cleared, such as through arrest or referred to the prosecutor for possible charging. This is a five-year low, with the high being 599 in 2018.
In 2020, a total 209 arrests were made, also a five-year low, with the high being 606 in 2018. Of last year’s arrests 184 were adults and 25 were juveniles.
Breaking it down
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO)
Total 2020 offenses were at a five-year low with ICSO, with 281 reported, down 15.11 percent from the year prior. Of these, 74.02 percent were cleared.
Top offenses for ICSO were drug equipment (57 violations), drug/narcotic (54), larceny/theft (41), simple assault (36) and destruction of property (28). Other notable offenses were burglary/breaking and entering (13) and aggravated assault (12).
2020 was the five-year low for offenses, with the high of 393 reported in 2018.
For 2020, ICSO had a total 161 arrests, down 58.18 percent from the year prior, of which 154 were adults and seven juveniles. This was a five-year low, with the high of 430 reported in 2018.
Grangeville Police Department (GPD)
Total 2020 offenses showed a 10 percent decrease from the year prior for GPD, totaling 27. This is the five-year low, with 136 reported in 2017. Of last year’s offenses 11 (40.74 percent) were cleared.
Top offenses were simple assault (nine), destruction of property (four), burglary/breaking and entering (three), and drug equipment and drug/narcotics each totaling two.
Last year, a total 14 arrests (all adults) were made, down 80.28 percent from 71 made in 2019, and also the five-year low with the high being 98 in 2018.
Cottonwood Police Department (CPD)
CPD reported a total six offenses in 2020, down 25 percent from the year prior. According to CPD Chief Terry Cochran, four of the six were cleared with either charging or arrests. He clarified another offense (an online scam) was cleared by transfer out-of-state to the jurisdiction where the event happened; and the last offense, police were unable to locate stolen property or identify the suspect.
Last year was also the five-year low for offenses with the high of 18 reported in both 2017 and 2018.
CPD received reports of two larceny/thefts, and one each of aggravated assault, extortion/blackmail, and drug/narcotic and drug equipment.
One arrest (adult) was made in 2020, down from three in 2019. Last year was the five-year low, with the high of 12 reported in 2016.
In the region
Lewis County
A total 98 offenses were reported in 2020, of which 18.37 were cleared. Top offenses were larceny/theft (29), simple assault (23), motor vehicle theft (eight), and five each of fraud and weapons law violations. Other notable offenses included burglary/breaking and entering (four), intimidation (three), and two each of aggravated assault, drug/narcotic and drug equipment, and pornography/obscene material.
Last year’s offenses were at the third lowest in the five-year period, with the high being 140 in 2016.
In 2020, a total 34 arrests were made, up 3.3 percent from the year prior, and the third lowest report in a five-year period, with the high being 84 in 2016. Of these arrests, 32 were adults and two were juveniles.
