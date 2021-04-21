The past several weeks have seen area fire departments responding to multiple calls for controlled burns gotten out of control, or started by a stray spark or downed power line. It’s a 2021 fire season already under way, and the risk to life and property in the region’s forested areas moves to the forefront of many landowners’ concerns as we get closer to summer.
Looking to mitigate that risk, Idaho County offers landowners a program to make properties safer from wildfire through mechanical treatments and partnerships. The evaluations are free, and some to much of project costs can be covered by the county.
“We’ve probably treated over 1,000 properties [since the program started in 2012],” according to Sandi Paul, Idaho County Fire Mitigation coordinator.
Title III monies through the federal Secure Rural Schools act have funded such fire mitigation work nationwide since it was passed by Congress in 2000. Annually, the State of Idaho has designated May as Wildfire Awareness Month, promoting efforts to help prevent human-caused wildfires.
The Idaho County program covers “river to river,” Paul said, for property owners within the wildland-urban interface. Those interested contact her office, and she reviews the property to determine whether it meets the program criteria. If so, then comes the next step.
“We go out and assess the property, such as for fuel breaks, getting ladder fuels removed from around the property and around the home,” she said. “We suggest different things to fire-wise your home and protect your home from fire embers, or fire brands.”
For clarification, “This program doesn’t guarantee your home will be completely fire safe,” Paul continued, “but there will be a greatly reduced risk for that home, and it makes it more defendable for firefighters who come in and protect that homesite.”
Project contractors are all Idaho County businesses, and they bid on these contracts that are approved by the Idaho County Commissioners and administered by Paul. The work is mostly done mechanically, with brush, debris and trees — usually those no larger than eight inches in diameter — masticated by equipment and mulched into the ground. In some cases of rocky ground, a mulch layer may result, but Paul noted this will not deter growth — grass will grow through it and it can be grazed — and this also knocks down the response to weeds that would result from burning debris.
“We do ask property owners to continue to mitigate for brush; that’s a key treatment,” she said, as those plants will resprout, and spraying is part of a 10-year agreement for this program. “This is a one-time shot only,” for that owner at that property; new people may move onto the land later, and in that case, she explained, they could qualify for this program.
Weather permitting, projects can be conducted throughout the year. What portion of the project cost the property owner would share varies, depending on factors determined in the initial assessment, according to Paul. The assessment also determined the extent of property treatment.
“If you’re living in a subdivision and have a 10-acre piece, we may treat the whole piece so it’s protecting your neighbors, as well,” Paul said. “If you live on a postage stamp by yourself, on 50 acres with your home in the center and no other homes around you, we’re probably only going to do five to eight acres around your home.” Such examples also have factored in the area’s topography, history of past fires and how fires move through this location, and what other hazards are around.
But an assessment doesn’t lock property owners into a project. Paul said some move to these wooded areas to enjoy the trees and wildlife, and they don’t want their property treated.
“That’s fine, I totally respect that,” she said. If after an assessment, the owner is not interested, “I respect that, but I also make a note that property decided not to be treated, and we walk away.”
Paul said this program also collaborates with area agencies, such as local fire departments and districts on locations of concern, and with the Idaho Department of Lands and U.S. Forest Service due to the amount of state and federally managed lands within Idaho County.
A couple of things this program isn’t about: One is aesthetic landscaping — “This is for fire-treating your home,” Paul clarified — and the two, it is not harvesting commercial -size timber; for this, she recommends area loggers to property owners. On logging such timber, Paul may make that recommendation prior to starting a project, such as if there are issues with disease or bug infestment, or heavily wooded areas that are prone to fire spreading into tree canopies and negate any mastication work conducted around them.
Paul has been coordinating the county’s fire mitigation office for a year, and the majority of property owner feedback to her on the program has been very positive, she said.
“They love it. They’re in awe after we’re done,” she said. Beforehand, “people have a really hard time wrapping their head around what we’ll be doing and they’re really nervous. ‘Gosh, they’ll be taking away all my cover.’ One lady called and was really concerned about taking out all the vegetation, but she also understands the program and the need to have this done.”
This program is open to just Idaho County residents, but Paul said the surrounding counties also have the same or similar programs for those residents to take advantage of. Getting the word out on this is important, for many reasons.
“There are a lot of new people moving into the area, and moving in to the wooded countryside,” she said, “and there are a lot of people who don’t know we’re out here, that this program exists.”
The reason for the program is obvious, and Paul points to the devastating 2015 Kamiah fires as an example of what the region can potentially experience. In that event, approximately 66,284 acres were burned, one person died and more than 62 homes and additional outbuildings were lost.
“We’re living in an age of climate change, we’re getting drier summers with little rain, the wind, and more and more people are moving into the area. So, it’s why wouldn’t you?” she said. “This program is just an added benefit to not let your summer go up in smoke. Again, it’s not a guarantee, but it does lessen the risk that may be looming.”
For program information, contact Paul at 208-983-3074.
