GRANGEVILLE — “I’m here with my hat in hand,” said Bryan Mahoney, representing Idaho County’s historic preservation committee. Confusion over the status of a grant led the group to spend money they didn’t have. County Commissioner Skip Brandt assured Mahoney that the county would cover the $4,500 invoice for engineering consulting for the historic Gold Point Mill near Elk City.
Mahoney said the group hopes to install a footbridge to make it easier for public to access the historic site across Red River. They would also like to create a walking trail and kiosk with signs to interpret the building’s history. Brandt suggested the trail bridge could be a good RAC (Resource Advisory Council) project.
County Clerk Kathy Ackerman explained that although the state of Idaho awarded a grant to Idaho County, an agreement for how the money could be spent was never reached. “I’ll take some of the blame,” said Brandt. Ackerman will follow up with the state to see if there is still a possibility to access grant funds.
Ackerman and Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney, have begun work with a company called American Legal Publishing to codify the county’s ordinances. Jessup explained that “it helps people find the county laws.” Part of the process is to repeal ordinances that are no longer useful, amend fees that are not correct and to reference the correct state statutes (which have changed in some cases), according to Jessup. The commissioners agreed it would be helpful to continue to go through and review the ordinances, getting help from the appropriate county staff.
The commissioners passed a series of budget resolutions for the county’s FY 2022 year, which begins Oct. 1. Airport manager Mike Cook discussed the $204,000 grant that the Idaho Division of Aeronautics awarded to Idaho County. The commissioners passed a resolution to accept the funds, provided through the Idaho airport aid program. Cook said that the grant would pay for about 85 percent of the cost for replacing the runway.
Julie and John Cantlon, who live in the Secesh area surrounded by national forest lands in a remote part of Idaho County south of the Salmon River, discussed a variety of issues. Topics ranged from basic communications to their need for emergency services support, law enforcement, solid waste management and fuels reduction.
Julie acknowledged that many of the properties are second homes but still contribute to the tax base. “We may not be voters, but we are all still taxpayers,” Cantlon said.
Brandt said, “I hear what you’re saying but Warrren is Warren. Because of that, if you want all the services you shouldn’t live in the Idaho backcountry.”
“We’re just asking to be considered part of your county,” Julie Cantlon said, adding that “we’re looking for respect and good communication.” She explained that they want to know about programs they can apply for. “We’re trying to be better, safer and take care of ourselves.” John Cantlon said, “We need to build our EMS” and asked for help to build those things.
Commissioner Denis Duman said, “We have some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that we haven’t figured out what to do with yet.” Ackerman clarified the money is intended for Covid-related things. “We don’t have guidance yet on how we can spend the money,” she said. “When we get the rules, we plan to reach out to ambulances services in the county,” said Ackerman.
John said there are 225 properties at Secesh, and people are building houses on most of them. On weekends, there can be 3,000-4,000 people there, equivalent to 25 percent of the county’s population, according to John Cantlon, who thinks the area needs more attention.
A public hearing to adopt ordinance No. 48, concerning the naming of roads in Idaho County will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 9:45 a.m. The purpose is to establish a standardized procedure for road naming and signing throughout the county. The ordinance has been in place since 2005, but Jessup recommended the public hearing.
