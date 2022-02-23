GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s office is increasing its use of available partnership programs. Sheriff Doug Ulmer and Administrative Assistant Monica Walker asked the Idaho County Commissioners, at their Feb. 15 meeting, to sign three agreements. Two are new agreements – the Yamaha Law loan program and Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) waterways fund. The third will continue the Forest Service Cooperative law enforcement agreement.
Yamaha offers a “law loan” program to provide free use of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), to law enforcement agencies, according to Walker. Ulmer said a four-seater UTV would be useful for a variety of activities.
“It would have worked perfectly for Monday night,” he said, referring to a recent search for a man lost near the Cove Road area. With the warmer snow conditions, snowmobiles overheated, however, a UTV with tracks would have been a good vehicle to use in the search.
Ulmer also described the $3,000 available for boating safety through the IDPR waterways safety agreement. Although Idaho County has more rivers than most counties, they have not participated in the past.
“They [IDPR] are really excited because we’re one of the last counties to participate,” said Ulmer. Under the agreement, incidents like the search for a missing boater could be charged to this reimbursable fund.
The commissioners also signed the annual USFS cooperative law enforcement agreement. Ulmer explained this is the same agreement every year for 25-30 years. He said $26,000 is available to Idaho County.
He said the sheriff’s office can use this money when officers are out in high-use areas on national forest managed lands. Patrolling campgrounds, traveling along U.S. Highway 12 (with Forest Service lands on either side), or conducting search and rescue are examples of eligible uses.
“They don’t put any stipulations on it,” said Ulmer. He explained his officers keep a log of mileage and hours for time spent and the Forest Service reimburses them.
“We are out there doing our job anyway,” said Ulmer. ICSO also uses Secure Rural Schools Title III funds to help pay for search and rescue.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert said, “The cooperative agreement with Idaho County is an integral piece of our law enforcement program. The Forest really appreciates the support the county sheriff’s office provides in emergency events such as fires or enforcement support in remote areas. We look forward to continuing our partnership to protect the public and resources within the jurisdiction of the Forest Service,” Probert said.
