GRANGEVILLE -- Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) were suspended on Tuesday, Oct. 13, following notification that a currently incarcerated inmate has tested positive for Covid-19.
According to an ICSO release, the unidentified subject has been isolated and proper testing/protective protocols have been put into place.
All sheriff’s office administrative services will be suspended. This includes jail visitation, fingerprinting, concealed weapons permits and sex offender registry, as these are close contact services.
Driver’s license will still be open, as their office is not in close proximity to the jail.
This is in effect from Oct. 13 until further notice.
